Creative Planning Sells 20,967 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,967 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,337,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.99 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

