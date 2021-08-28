Creative Planning Sells 2,547 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.6% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

NYSE SYK opened at $273.42 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $194.04 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.