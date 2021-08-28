Creative Planning Sells 4,338 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

