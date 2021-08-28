Creative Planning Sells 55,074 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,074 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.13% of Commerce Bancshares worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,391,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.90.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

