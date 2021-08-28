Creative Planning Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

