Creative Planning Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 663,927 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD opened at $111.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

