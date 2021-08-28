Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.19% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

