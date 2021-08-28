Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 96.9% in August

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRARY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.11 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.