Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 96.9% in August

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRARY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.11 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
