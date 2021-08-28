Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Trading Down 5.2%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.70. 7,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 28,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 11.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

