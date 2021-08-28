Critical Analysis: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Holley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.27 -$4.98 million ($0.05) -72.80 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Holley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Automotive Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for China Automotive Systems and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Holley 0 0 3 0 3.00

China Automotive Systems currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.84%. Holley has a consensus price target of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Holley.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 1.08% 2.85% 1.31% Holley N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Holley on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.