Critical Analysis: Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Viomi Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viomi Technology and Traeger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Traeger 0 1 8 0 2.89

Viomi Technology currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 90.67%. Traeger has a consensus price target of $31.13, indicating a potential upside of 18.89%. Given Viomi Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viomi Technology is more favorable than Traeger.

Profitability

This table compares Viomi Technology and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology 3.30% 18.65% 9.15% Traeger N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viomi Technology and Traeger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology $892.82 million 0.39 $26.56 million $0.52 9.48 Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viomi Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Summary

Viomi Technology beats Traeger on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as blenders, portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi Store mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, and Suning, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

