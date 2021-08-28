Critical Comparison: Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) versus Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN)

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ezenia! and Juniper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A Juniper Networks 1 3 5 0 2.44

Juniper Networks has a consensus target price of $28.89, indicating a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ezenia! and Juniper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks $4.45 billion 2.16 $257.80 million $1.06 27.82

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Volatility & Risk

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks 4.49% 8.78% 4.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

