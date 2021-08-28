Critical Review: Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) versus Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Riverview Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 32.51% 13.28% 1.58% Riverview Financial 17.53% 10.21% 0.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Riverview Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 3.63 $60.12 million $5.70 13.71 Riverview Financial $54.82 million 2.12 -$21.21 million N/A N/A

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nicolet Bankshares and Riverview Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $89.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.31%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Riverview Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking. It also provides loans, which include residential mortgage, home equity, auto, personal and commercial loans. Riverview Financial was founded on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

