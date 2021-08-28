Critical Review: The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of The Aaron’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Aaron’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Aaron’s and Custom Truck One Source’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Aaron’s $1.73 billion 0.52 -$265.91 million $3.02 9.14 Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 7.02 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -9.46

Custom Truck One Source has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Aaron’s. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Aaron’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Aaron’s and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Aaron’s N/A N/A N/A Custom Truck One Source -24.66% -52.03% -7.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Aaron’s and Custom Truck One Source, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Aaron’s 0 6 3 0 2.33 Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Aaron’s currently has a consensus price target of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 52.83%. Given The Aaron’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Aaron’s is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Summary

The Aaron’s beats Custom Truck One Source on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Aaron’s

PROG Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

