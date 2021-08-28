Critical Survey: Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) & Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) and Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Kadmon has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astellas Pharma has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kadmon and Astellas Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon $8.29 million 111.23 -$108.91 million ($0.67) -7.99 Astellas Pharma $11.79 billion 2.65 $1.13 billion $0.61 27.52

Astellas Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Kadmon. Kadmon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astellas Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kadmon and Astellas Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon 0 0 7 0 3.00 Astellas Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kadmon presently has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 121.18%. Given Kadmon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kadmon is more favorable than Astellas Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Kadmon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Astellas Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Kadmon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kadmon and Astellas Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon -5,961.77% -260.49% -44.60% Astellas Pharma 9.66% 11.32% 6.73%

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The firm’s a pivotal clinical trial of KD025 is underway in chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD), as well as a Phase 2 clinical trial in systemic sclerosis. It is also developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies, specifically IL-15 containing fusion proteins, for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead I-O product candidate, KD033, is an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein. Kadmon was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases. The firm’s global brands include Prograf, Vesicare, Protopic, Harnal, and Funguard. The company was founded by Kenji Yamanouchi in April 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

