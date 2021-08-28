Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,182.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CROMF. CIBC boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of CROMF opened at $14.00 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

