Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 118,482 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 416,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 116,184 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

