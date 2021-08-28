Crown Price Tops $0.0706 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $608.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,681.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.16 or 0.01286238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00338487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00295139 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002952 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,902,470 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

