Crowns (CWS) Market Cap Reaches $21.07 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Crowns has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $10.08 or 0.00020693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a market capitalization of $21.07 million and $3.69 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,091,438 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.