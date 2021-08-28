Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCEL opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cryo-Cell International has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 348.19% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.