CryptEx (CRX) Price Tops $16.58 on Major Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for $16.58 or 0.00034055 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $4,994.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

