Crypto Sports Achieves Market Capitalization of $347,052.15 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $347,052.15 and $378.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

