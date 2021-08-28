Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59,573.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $59,573.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00151006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,766.60 or 1.00175337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.74 or 0.06679649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.23 or 0.00996745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,997,281 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

