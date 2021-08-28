CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.72% of CSG Systems International worth $73,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 960.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 433.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CSGS stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.27. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

