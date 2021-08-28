CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the July 29th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSLLY. Credit Suisse Group cut CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie cut CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of CSLLY traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,078. The stock has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.98. CSL has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

