CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.92 ($71.67).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVD shares. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of EVD opened at €54.88 ($64.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €36.76 ($43.25) and a 1 year high of €60.86 ($71.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €56.17.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.