Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,338 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.65. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,750 shares of company stock worth $18,451,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

