Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 5,968 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,750,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299,872 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,838,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

ETR opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $114.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,044 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

