Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $171.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

