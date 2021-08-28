Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,691 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,632.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $156.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $156.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

