Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 7,501 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.