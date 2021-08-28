Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 757 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after buying an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

DLR opened at $160.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

