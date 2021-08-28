Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Amgen by 60.9% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 26.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amgen by 77.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.01. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

