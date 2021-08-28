Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

