Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 545,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4,852.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

Shares of PEAK opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

