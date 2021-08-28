Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

NYSE COP opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

