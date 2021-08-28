Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

