Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after buying an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after buying an additional 533,710 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

