Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

