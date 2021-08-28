Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 77.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lam Research by 16,202.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 81.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $609.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $617.18. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.