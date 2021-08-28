Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $139.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.86. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

