Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $11.61 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,693 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 788,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $12,277,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of PB stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

