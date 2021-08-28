Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $13.36 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $44,250,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Chubb by 18.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 47.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Chubb by 7.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Chubb by 21.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $186.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

