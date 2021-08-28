Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $14.90 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 31.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 56,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 69,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,123,284.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.