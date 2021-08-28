Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $15.50 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 723.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 74,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 65,066 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $221.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.61. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.