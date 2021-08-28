Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $49 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,666 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $658.52. 1,132,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $662.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $615.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

