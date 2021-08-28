Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after acquiring an additional 532,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.