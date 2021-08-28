Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $78.84 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $78,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $372.63 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total value of $28,116,329.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

