Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $8.96 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $276.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

