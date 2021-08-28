Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $81.79 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $81,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of HD traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,752. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

